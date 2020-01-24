Analyzing Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners 9.82% 49.87% 14.56% Falcon Minerals 22.83% 7.16% 6.36%

10.2% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Falcon Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners $72.79 million 0.11 -$18.25 million N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $97.20 million 5.51 $90.13 million $0.20 31.15

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and Falcon Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 2 7 0 2.78

Falcon Minerals has a consensus target price of $9.21, indicating a potential upside of 47.77%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2018, its total estimated proved reserves were 24.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

