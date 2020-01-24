DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

DISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

DISH stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 52.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 361,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 124,528 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 71.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121,127 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in DISH Network by 48.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Red Cedar Management LP acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $3,072,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $697,000. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

