$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.91. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $39,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

