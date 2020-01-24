Investors Purchase Large Volume of Citrix Systems Put Options (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,813 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,656% compared to the typical daily volume of 331 put options.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,858.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $128.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

