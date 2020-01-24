Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,516% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 445.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. Pentair has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.07 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Pentair’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

