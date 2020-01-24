$1.59 EPS Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Valero Energy posted earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $11.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of VLO opened at $89.51 on Friday. Valero Energy has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

