Investors Buy High Volume of Aramark Call Options (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,975 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,650% compared to the average daily volume of 106 call options.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,458,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,597,000 after purchasing an additional 686,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,972,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,335,000 after purchasing an additional 120,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,817,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 92,670 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 374,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 282,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

NYSE ARMK opened at $46.72 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

