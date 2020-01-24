Traders Buy Large Volume of Autohome Put Options (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 837 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 987% compared to the average volume of 77 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.18.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $65.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 144.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 8.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Autohome by 25.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.