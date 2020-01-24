USA Compression Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,291 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,095% compared to the typical daily volume of 108 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 305,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 162,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USAC opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 858.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently -488.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

