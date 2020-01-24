Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $351.00 to $380.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cooper Companies traded as high as $365.24 and last traded at $363.20, with a volume of 4968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $358.56.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 31,545.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,246,000 after purchasing an additional 341,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 58.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,184,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 32.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after buying an additional 50,654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,916,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 152.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

About Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

