Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $351.00 to $380.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cooper Companies traded as high as $365.24 and last traded at $363.20, with a volume of 4968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $358.56.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 31,545.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,246,000 after purchasing an additional 341,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 58.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,184,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 32.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after buying an additional 50,654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,916,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 152.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

About Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Buy High Volume of Aramark Call Options
Investors Buy High Volume of Aramark Call Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of Autohome Put Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of Autohome Put Options
USA Compression Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
USA Compression Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Cooper Companies Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade
Cooper Companies Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade
Navient Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Navient Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Commerce Bancshares Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat
Commerce Bancshares Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report