Navient Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,753 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,259% compared to the average daily volume of 129 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 13.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. Navient has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Navient will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Navient by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

