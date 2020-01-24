Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $550.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $581.00 and last traded at $579.19, with a volume of 8488046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $547.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.91.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,681 shares of company stock worth $31,427,895. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of -117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

