Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $114.03 and last traded at $113.38, with a volume of 37920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.41.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EA. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.64.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

