ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 14336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.
The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFBS. ValuEngine lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.
