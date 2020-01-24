Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $20.50 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.31, but opened at $18.86. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ellington Financial shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 4,772,644 shares.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 43,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,788,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,113,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 70.03, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $637.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

