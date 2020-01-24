Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $20.50 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.31, but opened at $18.86. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ellington Financial shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 4,772,644 shares.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 43,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,788,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,113,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 70.03, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $637.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. This Quarter
$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. This Quarter
Investors Purchase Large Volume of Citrix Systems Put Options
Investors Purchase Large Volume of Citrix Systems Put Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Pentair
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Pentair
$1.59 EPS Expected for Valero Energy Co. This Quarter
$1.59 EPS Expected for Valero Energy Co. This Quarter
Investors Buy High Volume of Aramark Call Options
Investors Buy High Volume of Aramark Call Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of Autohome Put Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of Autohome Put Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report