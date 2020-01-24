Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO) recently:

1/21/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

1/20/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/8/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2019 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2019 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/9/2019 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Agios Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 403,225 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $12,499,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,112,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,509,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,947,000 after buying an additional 50,908 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

