Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $83.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Western Digital traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $70.30, with a volume of 1463346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.76.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,366,532.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $2,941,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 3,406.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,871 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2,409.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,012,000 after buying an additional 771,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,502,000 after buying an additional 350,546 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,044,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after buying an additional 298,256 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,969,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

