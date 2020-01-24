Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.78, but opened at $69.50. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Evergy shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 67,534 shares traded.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on Evergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Evergy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

