Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $101.00. The stock had previously closed at $90.72, but opened at $94.52. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Eaton shares last traded at $97.16, with a volume of 5,442,869 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after buying an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Eaton by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,118,000 after buying an additional 118,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,393,000 after buying an additional 774,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

