GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $7.25 to $9.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 1,594,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 492,527 shares.The stock last traded at $9.61 and had previously closed at $8.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GreenSky by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,092,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GreenSky by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 89,534 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $9,838,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in GreenSky by 35.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 82,807 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GreenSky by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.68 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GreenSky Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

