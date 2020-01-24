ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Trading Up 8.8% After Insider Buying Activity

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) was up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.06, approximately 138,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 86,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Specifically, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $121,620 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85.

About ITUS

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

