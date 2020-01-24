Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $149.23 and last traded at $148.62, with a volume of 483722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.39.

The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.00.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

