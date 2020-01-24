TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a neutral rating on the stock. TTM Technologies traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 28615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TTM Technologies Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
TTM Technologies Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
CIT Group Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement
CIT Group Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement
Netfin Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 27th
Netfin Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 27th
KION GRP AG/ADR Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 2.00
KION GRP AG/ADR Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 2.00
Switch Earning Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
Switch Earning Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact NINTENDO LTD/ADR Share Price
Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact NINTENDO LTD/ADR Share Price


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report