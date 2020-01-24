TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a neutral rating on the stock. TTM Technologies traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 28615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

