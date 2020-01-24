CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $46.74, but opened at $47.07. CIT Group shares last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 92,445 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.55.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. CIT Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CIT Group news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Harnisch bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CIT Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CIT Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CIT Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

