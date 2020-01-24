Netfin Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 27th (OTCMKTS:NFINU)

Netfin Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NFINU) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 27th. Netfin Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NFINU stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Netfin Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netfin Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,018,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netfin Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,833,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Netfin Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,036,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Netfin Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $5,045,000.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial banking, trade finance, online payments and banking, and telecommunications.

