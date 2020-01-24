KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 2.00

News articles about KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KION GRP AG/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $16.05 on Friday. KION GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

