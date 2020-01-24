Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Earning Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a coverage optimism score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SWCH opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 180.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Switch has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Switch’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,456 over the last 90 days. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

