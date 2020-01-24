Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Share Price

News coverage about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) has trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NTDOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.92.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

