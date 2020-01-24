Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Share Price

News stories about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a news impact score of 1.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNLF. ValuEngine raised shares of Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

OTCMKTS SSNLF opened at $2,209.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,209.90. Samsung Electronics has a 52 week low of $1,400.00 and a 52 week high of $2,450.00.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

