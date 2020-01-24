Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -3.00

Headlines about Enterprise Group (TSE:E) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Group earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Enterprise Group’s analysis:
- Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -3.00 (americanbankingnews.com)
- Socket Adapter Market 2019-2026 In global market BULL , Koninklijke Philips ,Schneider Electric ,Huntkey Enterprise Group (marketwatch.com)
- AMD Nabs Former Intel Exec Dan McNamara To Bolster Booming EPYC Enterprise CPUs (hothardware.com)
- BRIEF-Shanghai Phoenix Enterprise Group Plans Asset Acquisition, Share Trade To Resume (sg.news.yahoo.com)
- Easy Come, Easy Go: How Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 79% Of Their Cash Evaporate (finance.yahoo.com)
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31.
Enterprise Group Company Profile
Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.
