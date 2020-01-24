Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -3.00

Headlines about Enterprise Group (TSE:E) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Group earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Enterprise Group’s analysis:

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.