Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Medical Marijuana earned a coverage optimism score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
Shares of MJNA opened at $0.02 on Friday. Medical Marijuana has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
About Medical Marijuana
