Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Medical Marijuana earned a coverage optimism score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MJNA opened at $0.02 on Friday. Medical Marijuana has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the medical marijuana and industrial hemp markets. Its products range from patented and proprietary based cannabinoid products to seed and stalk or isolated high value extracts manufactured and formulated for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical industries.

