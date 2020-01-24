Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a daily sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alphabet’s ranking:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,484.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,384.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,263.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,459.49.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

