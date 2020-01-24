Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mineral Resources earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Mineral Resources’ score:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of MALRF stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. Mineral Resources has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

