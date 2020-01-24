Adient (ADNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Adient to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Adient has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

