Travelers Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,252 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,453% compared to the typical daily volume of 145 put options.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $122.58 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

