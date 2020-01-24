Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Medifast Put Options (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,993 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,798% compared to the average volume of 105 put options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medifast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Medifast stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.73. Medifast has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $159.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.82.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Medifast will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 97.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,152,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,113,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Medifast by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,783,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Medifast by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,463,000 after purchasing an additional 195,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medifast by 4,753.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

