Traders Buy Large Volume of 58.com Put Options (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,151 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,188% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.
WUBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.66.
Shares of WUBA stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $74.17.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in 58.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in 58.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 58.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.
About 58.com
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.