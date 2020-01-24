Traders Buy Large Volume of 58.com Put Options (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,151 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,188% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

WUBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.66.

Shares of WUBA stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $74.17.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.12 million. 58.com had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 24.00%. 58.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 58.com will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in 58.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in 58.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 58.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

