Investors Buy High Volume of Innoviva Put Options (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,010 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,477% compared to the typical volume of 175 put options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Innoviva by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 58,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,715,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Innoviva stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 110.18 and a current ratio of 110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Innoviva had a net margin of 141.80% and a return on equity of 168.69%. The firm had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

