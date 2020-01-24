KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect KKR & Co Inc to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co Inc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.