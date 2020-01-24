Electrolux (ELUXY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. Electrolux had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, analysts expect Electrolux to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47. Electrolux has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELUXY shares. DNB Markets lowered Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Electrolux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

