Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.08 per share for the quarter.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.51 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Virtus Investment Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $882.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.60. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $84.73 and a fifty-two week high of $131.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

VRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

