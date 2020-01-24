Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITW opened at $179.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.65 and its 200-day moving average is $163.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $129.72 and a 52-week high of $182.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,069 shares of company stock worth $40,486,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Earnings History for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Travelers Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Travelers Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Medifast Put Options
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Medifast Put Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of 58.com Put Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of 58.com Put Options
Investors Buy High Volume of Innoviva Put Options
Investors Buy High Volume of Innoviva Put Options
KKR & Co Inc Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday
KKR & Co Inc Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Electrolux Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
Electrolux Set to Announce Earnings on Friday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report