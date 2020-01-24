Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITW opened at $179.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.65 and its 200-day moving average is $163.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $129.72 and a 52-week high of $182.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,069 shares of company stock worth $40,486,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

