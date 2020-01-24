Provident Financial Services (PFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFS opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

