Weyerhaeuser (WY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WY stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.76 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Citigroup raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

