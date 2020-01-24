Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY20 guidance at $3.00-3.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BAH opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

