Caterpillar (CAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAT opened at $142.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average is $134.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Earnings History for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

