The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earning Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a daily sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. The Mission Group has a 52 week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 million and a PE ratio of 9.09.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

