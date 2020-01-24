Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) have trended very negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mitsubishi Electric earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS MIELF opened at $14.65 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch control and display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution systems, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

