Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.80

News headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDSA. Oddo Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Main First Bank began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,780 ($36.57) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,722.30 ($35.81).

Shares of RDSA opened at GBX 2,172.50 ($28.58) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,234.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,329.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion and a PE ratio of 865.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

