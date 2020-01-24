Petrofac (LON:PFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 508 to GBX 483. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Petrofac traded as low as GBX 366.33 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 368.14 ($4.84), with a volume of 155444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 374.80 ($4.93).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFC. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Petrofac to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petrofac to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Petrofac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 510.08 ($6.71).

In other news, insider George J. Pierson bought 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £5,003.80 ($6,582.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 384.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 400.32.

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

